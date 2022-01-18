marvel

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Moon Knight' on Disney+

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

LOS ANGELES -- The wait is almost over, "Moon Knight" fans. The much-anticipated series will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, the streaming service announced Monday night.

Marvel also dropped the trailer for "Moon Knight" during Monday night's NFL Super Wild Card matchup on ABC and ESPN. Watch it in the media player above.

Here's how Disney+ described the series in a press release: "The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

"Moon Knight" stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. The series' executive producers include Isaac, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater.

"Moon Knight" premieres March 30 exclusively on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiontrailersmarveldisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
Here's what's coming to Disney+ in 2022
Doctor Strange is in a big mess in teaser trailer for sequel film
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has record-breaking box office opening
'Eternals' gets Disney+ release date
TOP STORIES
Bay Area native killed after man pushes her in front of NY train
Customers wait 7+ days to get COVID test results from local company
A look back at Dr. King's visits, impact in the Bay Area
Fight for equal access to vote continues on MLK Day
Candle test helps show when face masks aren't doing their job
Pleasant Hill seek help finding missing 15-year-old boy
VIDEO: Drivers spin donuts on Oakland freeway during sideshow
Show More
Could CA see more tsunami threats from submarine volcanoes?
Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train
Student sickout may force school closures in Oakland
Here's why teens 12-17 have the highest COVID rate in SF
COVID-19 updates: US still waiting for omicron peak
More TOP STORIES News