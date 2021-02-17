coyotes

3-year-old bitten by coyote walking with mom in East Bay

MORAGA, Calif (KGO) -- A coyote bit a child walking with a parent in Moraga on Tuesday morning, police said. The mother was pushing a stroller with another child.

The attack occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Campolindo Drive and Calle la Montana.

The mother of the 3-year-old was able to get the coyote to disengage and they ran away. The coyote was last seen running north on Calle La Montana, according to police.

RELATED: Wildlife officials using DNA testing to link coyote to 3 separate East Bay attacks

Moraga police, Moraga-Orinda Fire Department and Contra Costa County Animal Services officials responded but did not find the animal, and investigators do not know if it is the same one that has done previous attacks in the Lamorinda area.

Police said there were no life-threatening injuries, but are warning people to not leave small children or pets unattended outside, and to take extra precautions during dusk and dawn times when coyotes are known to be more active.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and have taken a DNA sample from the bite wound to see if it was the same coyote involved in previous attacks.
