Man lucky to be alive after falling 100 feet off cliff in San Mateo Co. when it crumbled beneath him

A man fell about 100 feet off a cliff edge when it reportedly crumbled beneath him as he walked on it at Moss Beach in San Mateo County.

MOSS BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters used ropes and pulleys to rescue a man who fell off a cliff in San Mateo County when the ground beneath his feet crumbled.

It happened Friday morning at Moss Beach.

The victim fell 100-feet onto the beach below.

RELATED: Good Samaritan climbs down 300 feet to rescue missing elderly man who drove off Bay Area cliff: CHP

A woman walking her dog heard him yelling for help and called 911.

Firefighters say this is reminder of how dangerous California's cliffsides can be to people and pets.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live