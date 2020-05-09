Learn From Home

Learn how to make vegan chocolate mousse just in time for Mother's Day

By Janel Andronico
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Celebrate the mom in your life with a decadent dark chocolate mousse for dessert after Mother's Day brunch or dinner.

The best part?

You can easily make this sweet treat at home! The recipe is vegan made with all-natural ingredients for a healthy take on a classic.

Renee Cade, the Regional Sales Manager at TCHO Chocolate shows us how to make this easy, yet impressive recipe that will delight everyone's taste buds. The key ingredient is aquafaba, which is the liquid that accumulates from storing or cooking chickpeas. This helps create a rich, creamy taste that will win over any chocolate lover.

Elegant Dark Chocolate Mousse (Vegan!)


Made by Chef Renee Cade with TCHO Chocolate

Mousse Ingredients:
  • 2/3 Cup (3.5oz) TCHO 66% Dark Chocolate (Bittersweet)

  • 1/2 Cup aquafaba (Salt-Free Chickpea Liquid preferred)

  • 2 Tablespoon Sugar

  • 1/4 Cup Oat Milk

  • 1/2 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract (Optional)

  • Pinch of Salt (Optional)

Whipped Aquafaba:
  • 2oz aquafaba

  • Tablespoon Sugar


Directions for Mousse:
Melt the chocolate over a double boiler, then let cool to room temperature.
In a standing mixer (or electric hand mixer), whip aquafaba with a whisk until stiff peaks (approximately 5-7 minutes).
Add sugar and vanilla extract when stiff peaks start to form.
Fold in a third of the aquafaba to the chocolate. (Try not to add the hot melted chocolate to the whipped aquafaba or your mousse will deflate or have a grainy texture.)
Pour oat milk over the aquafaba and melted chocolate mixture to create a smooth ganache.
Fold the rest of the aquafaba into the ganache.
Pour the ganache into desired ramekins/glass/cup.
Chill for at least 3 hours before serving and top it off with your favorite garnish!

Directions for Whipped Aquafaba:
In a standing mixer (or electric hand mixer), whip aquafaba and sugar with a whisk until stiff peaks (approximately 5-7 minutes).

Ramekin size: 2.5 oz
Serving size: 6

Click here to learn about TCHO's award-winning chocolate and find more recipes.
