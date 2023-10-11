There was a bottom three this time, and here's who hit the road.

'Dancing with the Stars: Motown Night' brings first 9s of season, but one couple hit the road

LOS ANGELES -- It was Motown Night on "Dancing with the Stars" and we saw the 12 remaining couples take to the ballroom floor, dancing to the iconic tunes from some of the biggest names from the record label, including Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Jackson 5 and The Temptations.

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan was a special guest for the evening, joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough at the judges table.

The show kicked off Tuesday evening with a big number from the pro dancers to the classic "Dancing in the Streets."

However, with 12 contestants, they had to start the competition right away to keep things moving.

Singer Jason Mraz landed in a tie at the top of the judges' scoreboard with 34 points for his Jive. Also earning 34 points was reality TV star Ariana Madix for her quickstep.

Both Jason and Ariana also earned the first "9s" of the season.

Last week's co-leader Xochitl Gomez was right behind the leaders with 32 points for her foxtrot. Bachelorette Charity Lawson tied Gomez by also earning 32 points.

Social media personality Lele Pons, actress Mira Sorvino, actor Barry Williams, actress Alyson Hannigan and social media's Harry Jowsey all landed in the middle of the pack. Bringing up the rear: Mauricio Umansky, Adrian Peterson and Tyson Beckford.

The judges' scores are, of course, combined with the votes from fans. There was a bottom three this time: Hannigan, Jowsey and Beckford, but it was Beckford's turn to hit the road.

Next week's theme will be "Disney 100" night.