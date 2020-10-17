Pets & Animals

Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo backyard

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Mateo family woke up to a surprise guest in their backyard.

A photo released by the San Mateo Police Department shows a mountain lion roaming around.

The video was taken at 10 p.m. Friday night.

The big cat was spotted again at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning on a backyard deck.

Police were called out to the home on Alameda de las Pulgas and did a search but could not find the animal.

This is just the latest of several sightings on the Peninsula.

There have been multiple encounters in neighboring Pacifica including one earlier in the week at San Pedro Valley Park.

Police remind residents to avoid hiking or jogging through wooded areas when mountain lions are most active, like at dawn, dusk and in the evening.

If you do run into a mountain lion, don't run, but instead face the animal and try to appear bigger by waving your arms or throwing rocks or other objects.

VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
Mountain lions have been spotted in several parts of the Bay Area. Here's what you should do if you come face-to-face with a wild cat.

