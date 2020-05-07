mountain lion sighting

VIDEO: Trio of mountain lion kittens on the prowl in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- People may be sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic, but the opposite seems to be true for creatures of nature.

Not once, but twice on Thursday, mountain lions were spotted in separate Bay Area location, wandering out into the open.

A wildlife camera caught three juvenile mountain lions on the prowl in Napa County.

They may not look like it, but they're actually considered kittens because they're just 7-months old.

Audubon Canyon Ranch posted the video on their Facebook page.

The organization says they belong to a nine-year old "collared" female they've been following since 2017.

In San Bruno a pair of mountain lions, these ones of unknown age were spotted on Sweeney Trail just after 7 p.m.

ABC7 News viewer Ray Tseng was able to snap a couple photos of the elusive cats:

This Thursday, May 7, 2020 images shows a mountain lion on Sweeney Trail in San Bruno, Calif.

Ray Tseng


Ray Tseng


Ray Tseng



