9-year-old boy drowns in pool at Mountain View apartment complex, police say

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after a 9-year-old boy drowned in a Mountain View apartment complex pool on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Mountain View police say around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a boy found unresponsive in a pool in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way.

While officers were headed to the scene, dispatchers provided CPR instructions to the 911 caller until emergency personnel arrived. Unfortunately, the child later died at an area hospital.

MVPD officials say detectives have taken over the investigation to determine what led up to this tragic incident.

