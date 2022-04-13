Mountain View police search for 5-month-old girl abducted by mother

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Mountain View police are searching for a 5-month-old girl who they say was taken by her mother from an apartment without the father's permission on Tuesday afternoon.According to the father of baby Aitana, the mother did not say where she was going or who she was with, though witnesses say she drove away with a tall, heavyset man also in her vehicle.The mother is identified as 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, was last seen in a newer, white compact SUV with dark-tinted rear windows. The make and model of the car is unknown at this time."We are worried about the safety of baby Aitana, as Lara Ramirez just days ago made concerning statements about her own wellbeing that could potentially put her and her child's health in jeopardy," Mountain View police said in a statement.Detectives believe Ramirez may be in the San Bernardino County area or headed out of state, possibly to Texas, where she may have family.She's described as a Hispanic woman with light brown or blonde hair, brown eyes, and traveling with a large amount of luggage. She was last seen wearing a pink or red shirt with jeans.Baby Aitana has dark, curly, short hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. She is about 30 inches long and about 18 pounds, according to police.Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of baby Aitana or Ramirez can submit information to our non-emergency line at 650-903-6344. If you see baby Aitana or Lara Ramirez, call 911 immediately.