Woman fatally struck by car in foggy Walmart parking lot in Mountain View, police say

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- A woman died after she was run over by a car in a foggy Mountain View parking lot on Monday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported about 6 a.m. at the Walmart lot in the 500 block of Showers Drive.

The woman, in her 60s, was in the middle of the parking lot when an employee arriving to work drove over her, authorities said.

Police said the parking lot was dark and densely covered in fog, but officials have not yet determined whether that was a factor.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. Drugs and alcohol are not considered to have played a role in the collision.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

