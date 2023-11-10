1st Tahoe ski resort is now open for the season with more following soon

Can you believe it? Mt. Rose is the first Tahoe ski resort to open after a recent storm but other resorts aren't far behind!

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Mt. Rose is opening for ski season on Friday.

It's the first resort to open in Lake Tahoe ahead of winter.

They shared some incredible drone footage with ABC7, showing plenty of snow already!

Mt. Rose's team says a recent storm helped get things ready for skiers and snowboarders.

The opening date follows a historic 2023 winter that saw record amounts of snowfall and allowed some resorts to stay open through the 4th of July!

Donner Ski Ranch will also open on Saturday -- followed by several more resorts next weekend.

Here's when the rest of the resorts will open: