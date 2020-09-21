Society

Nancy Pelosi 'misspoke' on San Francisco indoor church attendance, spokesperson claims

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office is walking back a comment she made on camera appearing to admit she violated San Francisco's months-long ban on indoor masses.

"Well, I have been to church in San Francisco recently and I did receive communion," said Pelosi on Friday.

"The church maybe holds 250 people. There were probably 12 people there. Here, there, there... very, very, very spaced. But that was it."

The Catholic News Agency reports that Speaker Pelosi's office released a statement saying she "misspoke."

"The Speaker misspoke. She has not been in San Francisco since September 5 due to ongoing talks around COVID-19 relief and appropriations," Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill told CNA in a statement.

He added that Pelosi has been participating in church services through virtual masses.

Under current restrictions, religious gatherings in San Francisco are allowed to operate outdoors with a maximum of 50 people.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered to march at St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco, demanding the reopening of indoor worship services.

