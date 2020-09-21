Nancy Pelosi 'misspoke' on San Francisco indoor church attendance, spokesperson claims

"Well, I have been to church in San Francisco recently and I did receive communion," said Pelosi on Friday.
"The church maybe holds 250 people. There were probably 12 people there. Here, there, there... very, very, very spaced. But that was it."
The Catholic News Agency reports that Speaker Pelosi's office released a statement saying she "misspoke."
"The Speaker misspoke. She has not been in San Francisco since September 5 due to ongoing talks around COVID-19 relief and appropriations," Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill told CNA in a statement.
RELATED: South Bay church moves services outdoors after racking up $112K in COVID-19 fines
He added that Pelosi has been participating in church services through virtual masses.
Under current restrictions, religious gatherings in San Francisco are allowed to operate outdoors with a maximum of 50 people.
On Sunday, hundreds gathered to march at St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco, demanding the reopening of indoor worship services.
RELATED: 'They are mocking God': San Francisco Archbishop leads march to protest COVID-19 worship regulations
INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
