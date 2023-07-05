15-acre fire in Napa prompts mandatory evacuations, CAL FIRE says

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a brush fire that has prompted mandatory evacuations in Napa, officials said.

CAL FIRE says the 15-acre fire is burning on Coombsville Rd. east of First Avenue.

Officials are asking the public to remain clear of the area.

Voluntary evacuations occurring north of Coombsville Rd. into the Monte Vista area were upgraded to mandatory evacuations just after 2 p.m., officials said.

Officials say evacuees can go to Napa Valley Expo grounds.

It's located at: 575 3rd St, Napa, CA 94559.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.