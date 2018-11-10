CAMP FIRE

Napa foot races canceled due to poor air quality from Camp Fire smoke

The view of San Francisco from Twin Peaks is obscured by hazy, smokey skies on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. --
Sunday's Napa Valley Harvest half marathon, 5K and 10K races have been canceled because of the poor air quality resulting from the smoke from the Butte County wildfires.

The race was scheduled to start and end at the Calistoga Beverage Company and take place on the Silverado Trail.

"We consulted with all the local agencies, including county of Napa, our emergency medical services teams and California Highway Patrol (the latter two, whose services will now be needed elsewhere) to confirm this decision," race organizers said. "All registered participants have been emailed."

