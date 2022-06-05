Vigil, march held across Bay Area this weekend demanding tougher gun legislation

The group is demanding tougher federal gun legislation but making that happen remains an uphill political battle.
Hundreds of people dressed in orange marched across the Golden Gate Bridge to honor victims of gun violence and calling for increased gun safety. Dominique Reeves brought her kids.
"I'm just here in solidarity with everyone that's trying to get guns off the street and our of the hands of children and make our schools safer," said Reeves.
Dontae Ivory lost two relatives to gun violence.
"I know what it's like for family to be murdered to senseless violence, our kids affected, we're tired of it," said Ivory.
The event, held on National Gun Violence Awareness Day was organized by Moms Demand Action, just days after a deadly mass shooting claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
This week President Biden, again calling for a ban on assault weapons and enhanced background checks. A house committee approving a bill that would raise the age limit to 21 to buy semi-automatic rifles. A full House vote is scheduled next week but the bill has little chance of passing in the Senate.
"Their real beef is with the Second Amendment," said Republican Congressman Jim Jordan from Ohio.
"I hope there is a cathartic moment for the Senate, I pray for that moment but we will not stop if that moment doesn't happen," said
Peninsula Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier, a survivor of gun violence- led Sunday's march. She hopes there will be political compromise, to keep schools and society safer.
"If we had 100 people die in a plane crash everyday, Congress would be acting but somehow because it happens with guns is ok? It's not ok," said Speier.
Daly City leaders held a vigil to honor those killed in the recent mass shooting at Uvalde, Texas. The Friday evening event included the community's call to action to end gun violence.
Those in attendance said the distance from mass shooting scenes is doing little to ease the trauma felt here in the Bay Area.
"I can't believe it even happens," Daly City resident Angelina Burciaga said through tears as she addressed mass shooting after mass shooting.
Burciaga, her husband and their 6-year-old son joined city leaders and others at City Hall for the vigil.
"It stemmed from a young person who said, 'Can we have something in Daly City?'" Councilmember Juslyn Manalo explained. "That's really how it happened."
A small request, but a substantial call for action. The crowd demanded Congress do something. And on the local level, shared hope the community would too.
San Mateo County is hosting a gun buyback, scheduled for Saturday in South San Francisco.
The gun buyback is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 1050 Mission Road, South San Francisco.
Residents who transport firearms unloaded, and in the trunks of their cars will be paid $100 for handguns, shotguns and rifles. $200 will be paid for assault weapons and "ghost" guns.
"We need to make sure that we get these assault rifles off the street," County Supervisor David Canepa said. "They're killing our children, and they're just killing people in general."
Daly City Mayor Dr. Rod Daus-Magbual told ABC7 News, "We're tired. We're tired of saying prayers. I'm tired of doing a candlelight vigil. It's too late for that."
Friday's vigil coincided with National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
In the South Bay, San Jose Sharks President Jonathan Becher put out a video message on social media, which said in-part, "On most days, we're 'Teal Together,' today, we are 'Orange Together.'"
Across the country, people are being encouraged to wear orange this weekend, to honor victims of gun violence.
In San Jose, there is added significance after the region suffered two mass shootings in the last three years. Three people were killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019. Nine people were killed in the 2021 VTA railyard shooting.
Heather Hooper is the Director of Social Impact for the Sharks. She said Wear Orange weekend is also an opportunity for large franchises to use their platforms for change.
"As a professional sports team, members of the community really look to us to talk about issues like this," Hooper shared. "And to have a stance and to join together. And sports have this really unique way to bring people together."
She added, "It is our responsibility to inspire people and encourage people to have the conversation, to join together, to ask ourselves in the wake of these tragedies, what can we do? How can we make a positive difference? And not just have that conversation, but then take action to make change happen."
For Burciaga in Daly City, the answer to those questions are critical.
While recent tragedies happened at a distance, she knows that doesn't mean it can't happen at home.
"You just fear getting a phone call or seeing the news or something's happening... and you're gonna have to run over," Burciaga said.
