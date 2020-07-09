Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee,' a possible drowning victim after going boating on Lake Piru

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

LAKE PIRU, Calif. -- Actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned, authorities say, after she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru with her young son on Wednesday.She rented a boat at the lake with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. About three hours later another boater spotted a boat on the lake drifting with a young child asleep on board. The boater contacted rangers who began a search for the child's parent using an aerial survey and a dive team.After several hours, authorities suspended the search for the night and plan to resume on Thursday.Investigators say the child was found wearing a life vest, with an adult's vest also found on the boat. The boy told authorities he had gone swimming with his mother.The 33-year-old grew up in the Los Angeles area and first began acting as a child, but broke through with a role as a cheerleader on "Glee" and later released her own music.She married actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014 and they had a son, Josey Hollis, in September 2015. The couple divorced in 2018.