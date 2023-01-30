New children's book by ABC News anchor Linsey Davis celebrates just how similar we all are

'The Smallest Spot Of A Dot' shows the many ways we're the same and how we're different.

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis celebrates the big ways we're the same and the small ways we're different in her new book.

LOS ANGELES -- Humans are more similar than different.

That's the lesson behind ABC News anchor Linsey Davis' new children's book, "The Smallest Spot Of A Dot, The Little Ways We're Different, The Big Ways We're The Same."

The inspiration for the book came from what might seem like an unlikely source!

"I have always been a fan of the human genome project," Davis told On The Red Carpet. "They set out to have this blueprint of human DNA. And what they found was that we're 99.9 percent alike in our 3.1 billion molecules that make up our DNA sequence. And it's just that one tenth, that .1 percent that makes us unique, that determines our hair color, our eyes, our blood type."

While it sounds like a complex idea for a kids' book, it's broken down in a way that's easy to understand (for kids and adults!), by Davis' words and by using dots in the illustrations to show our similarities and differences.

"The idea is that out of all these dots we have that are the same, all of us have that one unique dot that really makes us different, that really makes us shine."

"It's something that all kids of all ages would understand and the youngest among us are really able to get this early lesson in DNA, but then it works beyond that it talks about empathy and self-love and loving each other."

Davis said it's a gentle reminder that books can help introduce new things to kids and be used as a window to peer into a world different than their own.

"My goal, and I think that we've achieved this, is that any child who picks up the book is going to be able to find a character in the pages and says that looks like me."

"The Smallest Spot of a Dot" is available January 31 wherever books are sold.