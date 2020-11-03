2020 NY election results by county, electoral college votes go to Biden

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.
Local 2020 Election Results
New York is a reliably Democratic state, and it was widely expected that he would defeat Trump, the Republican candidate.
The AP says the coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in New York. Forty-six percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today. Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 23% saying it ranked at the top. Ten percent named health care, 8% named racism and 5% named climate change.
A range of offices are on the general election ballot, including Congress and the state Legislature. The results of some more tightly-contested races might not be known for some time because absentee ballots won't be counted for at least a week.
House Races
Jamaal Bowman headed to Congress
Jamaal Bowman, an anti-establishment liberal who defeated a long-term incumbent in the Democratic primary, has been elected to Congress. Bowman defeated Conservative Party candidate Patrick McManus in a district that includes parts of the Bronx and New York City's Westchester County suburbs.
There was no Republican candidate. Bowman set the stage for his election victory with a stunning primary win over U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Engel has been in Congress since 1989. Bowman's insurgent campaign against Engel was launched with the help of Justice Democrats, the group that helped power U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to victory in 2018.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be returning to Congress for a second term, the AP projects.
The New York City Democrat defeated Republican John Cummings, a teacher and former police officer. Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the most well-known voices of the American left in her first term.
She was a lead sponsor of the Green New Deal, a proposal to have the federal government mobilize a massive effort to wean the nation from fossil fuels and invest in zero-emission transportation.
Ocasio-Cortez has also become a target of constant criticism from the right, demonized nightly by conservative talk show hosts as the socialist future of the Democratic Party. The 14th Congressional District in Queens and the Bronx was among the places hit hardest in the city by the coronavirus.
Ritchie Torres claims victory
Ritchie Torres has claimed victory in his race against Patrick Delices for the seat vacated by Jose Serrano, who recently retired.
Torres is the first openly gay Afro-Latino elected to Congress. He will represent the 15th Congressional District in the Bronx.
Mondaire Jones wins NY's 17th Congressional District
Democrat Mondaire Jones has won election in a district in New York City's northern suburbs, setting him up to become among the first openly gay Black men to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Jones is a 33-year-old attorney. He'll take over from Rep. Nita Lowey, who is retiring after more than three decades in Congress.
Jones defeated opponents including Republican Maureen McArdle Schulman and Conservative Party candidate Yehudis Gottesfeld.
Jones grew up in subsidized housing then went to Stanford University and Harvard Law School.
In a tough Democratic primary earlier this year he beat a list of polished opponents after getting endorsements from top progressive leaders.
Max Rose vs. Nicole Malliotakis
Nicole Malliotakis has declared victory in the contentious House race, but the race has not yet been called by ABC News or the AP.
"Today, Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn sent a loud and clear message that will resonate from City Hall to the Halls of Congress," she said Tuesday night. "I entered this race with eyes wide open knowing that victory wouldn't come easy. But, from the start I knew this race was never about me. This race was always about you, the hardworking New Yorker who obeys the law, pays their taxes and gets up every morning and goes to work."
The candidates for Congress in New York City's only swing district slugged it out in a contentious campaign, one directed much of their fury at a man who isn't on the ballot - Mayor Bill de Blasio.
"Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City," first-term Congress member Max Rose says of his fellow Democrat in a digital ad.
"Everybody knows Bill de Blasio is the country's most radical mayor," Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis countered in a TV ad.
The second-term mayor and one-time Democratic presidential hopeful is deeply unpopular in New York's 11th Congressional District, which includes the borough of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.
Whiter and more conservative than the rest of the city, the district voted for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 10 points in 2016 after supporting Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
It is a place where law-and-order candidates have historically done well, and where some residents resent de Blasio's handling of police reform and Black Lives Matter protests.
Rose, a 33-year-old Army veteran who is still a captain in the National Guard, defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan to flip the seat blue in 2018. Malliotakis, a 39-year-old state Assemblymember who is running with Trump's support, is aiming to flip it back by painting Rose as too liberal for the district.
Lee Zeldin vs. Nancy Goroff
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin has won a fourth term in the House of Representatives.
He defeated Democratic challenger Nancy Goroff.
"When the election's over we come together and we try to find a commonality of purpose," Zeldin said. "We should debate, and there should be disagreement, but it's for the purpose of constructive, substantiative progress for Long Island, and for New York, and for America."
Zeldin will continue to represent the state's 1st district.
In 2012, the 1st District went for Barack Obama, but favored President Trump in 2016.
Andrew Garbarino vs. Jackie Gordon
New York's second district will be represented by Republican Andrew Garbarino.
He's replacing longtime Congressman Peter King after defeating Democrat Jackie Gordon.
"My job isn't to go down to Washington to make my life better. It's to make everyone else's lives better," Garbarino said. "It's not about going down and representing the people that voted for me. It's about going down and representing everyone."
Garbarino previously served in the state assembly representing the 7th district.
