A person was killed and another was injured after authorities opened fire following a "high-risk" stop on a carjacking suspect vehicle in Newark.

1 killed, 1 injured during police shooting following 'high-risk' stop in Newark, officers say

NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A person was killed and another was injured after authorities opened fire following a "high-risk" stop on a carjacking suspect vehicle in Newark on Thursday, according to police.

Around 3:20 p.m. Newark police say they were alerted by community safety cameras that a carjacking suspect vehicle had entered the city. Officers located the car near Cedar Boulevard and Mowry Avenue and additional units with Southern Alameda County Major Crimes Task Force and Fremont police responded.

Police say officers conducted a "high-risk" stop and that's when the shooting occurred.

RELATED: Alameda County DA to reopen investigations into several fatal police shootings, in-custody deaths

One of the two suspects involved in the stop was shot by officers. Though first aid was administered and emergency medical personnel were summoned, the suspect died. The second suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A weapon was also recovered at the scene.

Police say that no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Newark police say detectives are actively investigating the case with the assistance of the Fremont Police Department. There are also independent investigations being conducted by Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the Newark Police Department's Professional Standards and Training Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Newark Police Department Investigations Sergeant Yama Homayoun at 510-578-4920 or Yama.Homayoun@newark.org. Information can be left anonymously on the "Anonymous Tip" hotline at 510-578-4965.

Bay City News Service contributed to this article.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live