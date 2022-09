WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom signs bills to accelerate new affordable housing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Francisco Wednesday to sign a bill package aimed at speeding up and growing the state's housing.

The bills will accelerate the construction of new housing while creating thousands of high-paying jobs, the Governor's Office says.

Gov. Newsom will also announce new affordable housing funding awards to different projects across the state.

