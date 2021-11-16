COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Newsom pushes for more COVID vaccinations, booster shots ahead of holidays

By Elisa Navarro
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Newsom pushes for more COVID vaccinations ahead of holidays

FRESNO, Calif. -- Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials are urging eligible Californians to do one thing before they celebrate the holiday: get vaccinated for COVID-19.

During a visit to Avenal High School in Kings County on Tuesday, Newsom continued his push for more COVID-19 vaccinations and encouraged those who are able to get their booster shots.

California has seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases, making health officials concerned transmission rates will spike more during the holidays.

RELATED: 'Not horrible, not great': COVID-19 cases slowly rising across CA ahead of Thanksgiving

Newsom said that as of Monday a little more than 90% of all eligible adults in California had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"Despite those high vaccination rates, despite those low case rates, those low positivity rates that we've enjoyed over the course of the summer, we are anticipating nonetheless more stress (on California's hospitals) as we go into the fall," Newsom said.

The governor said a surge comes down to two causes, waning immunity to COVID-19 for those who are vaccinated and the number of people who haven't been vaccinated at all.

Newsom said that's why California enacted a new policy last week that expands eligibility for the COVID-19 booster shot.

Anyone in the state who is 18 or older and is six months out from receiving their Pfizer or Moderna shots or two months out from their Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster dose.

RELATED: CA's new COVID-19 booster policy creates confusion; here's how to navigate an appointment

The governor said that areas with low vaccination rates are also seeing the most hospitalizations for COVID-19. That includes Kings County, where only 38% of the county is fully vaccinated.

"They're connected. I was just talking to your health director. 89%-90% of folks that are in the hospital down the road are unvaccinated. This is not complex. This virus is not taking the winter off," Newsom said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomvaccineshealthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
COVID updates: Testing sites see lines increase ahead of Thanksgiving
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News