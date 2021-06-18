Reopening California

Governor Newsom visits Oakland's Beastmode Barbershop, makes pizza to promote small businesses

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom visits Oakland's small shops to promote economic recovery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom made a pizza amid a pit stop in Oakland to tout his administration's support of small businesses as part of the $100 billion California Comeback Plan, post-pandemic.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces relief program for California small businesses

"This has been profound," said Newsom. "This has been existential. And some folks literally aren't here with us. They're not standing. They're out of business."

Newsom spent a few minutes at Beast Mode Barbershop before showing off his crust-making skills at Graffitti Pizza, both minority-owned business.



"We are working diligently everyday to empower Black business owners to be encouraged and letting them know we are open for business baby!" said Cathy Adams, President of the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce.

"What a day to reopen," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, "to come back to our incredible small businesses and especially our Black-owned small businesses."

California has committed $4 billion to grants specifically for small businesses forced to close during the pandemic, along with $6 billion in tax cuts.

RELATED: Golden State's economy expected to recover faster than the US post-pandemic

"Because when we talk about California roaring back, we can't come roaring back unless small businesses are fully back," said Newsom.

In Oakland, there's a strong awareness that for all the businesses that made it through the pandemic, there are many that did not survive.

"COVID wiped out a lot of people," said Tyranny Allen. "There are a lot of businesses that shut down, and it's important. We have to come together."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoaklandcaliforniagavin newsombuilding a better bay areasmall businesseconomycovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Therapy dogs furloughed during pandemic return to Bay Area hospital
SF tourism bracing for boost as US lifts some travel restrictions
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News