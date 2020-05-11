Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom releases guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced modifications to the statewide stay-at-home order Tuesday to allow more businesses in California to reopen, including dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and offices.

In order to open for sit-down or dine-in service, restaurants must:

  • Have disposable menus or post menus online so diners can view them on their own devices

  • Cutlery, napkins and cups should not be "pre-set" on the table before diners sit down

  • Avoid use of shared condiments (salt shakers, ketchup, etc.)

  • Pre-roll utensils in napkins before giving them to customers

  • Takeout containers for leftovers must be filled by customers (not kitchen or wait staff)

  • Thoroughly clean tables, chairs, etc. after each group's use


  • No table-side food preparation (such as for guacamole)

  • Bar areas inside restaurants should stay closed


Diners should also wear masks inside restaurants when they aren't eating.

PHASE 3: Gov. Newsom teases next stage of reopening California businesses is closer than we thought

Another bit of good news: The loosened restrictions on takeout alcohol continue. "Licensed restaurants may sell "to-go" alcoholic beverages, prepared drinks, and pre-mixed cocktails provided they are sold and delivered to customers in conjunction with the sale and delivery of a meal/meals," read the new state guidelines.

See the full guidelines for restaurants here.

Newsom said the state has also developed guidelines for office buildings to reopen if workers are not able to work remotely. In order to open, companies must follow these new rules:
  • Train employees on safety and self-screening

  • Do temperature and/or symptom screenings daily for employees

  • Redesign office spaces to allow for 6 feet of spacing between workers

  • Close or restrict common areas

  • Do extra cleaning on high-traffic areas like break rooms, elevators, etc.

  • Require employees to disinfect personal work areas

  • Require employees to avoid handshakes

  • Adjust or modify hours to allow people to better space out

  • Consider installing systems to bring more outside air in


See the full guidelines for offices here.

RELATED: Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals

Other businesses that may now start reopening include shopping malls (for pickup only), outdoor museums, botanical gardens, car washes, pet grooming service and dog walking services.

For malls, including outdoor shopping centers and strip malls, to reopen for pickup, they must:
  • Follow similar employee training and cleaning procedures as other retail businesses

  • Frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces (like ATMs and benches)

  • Turn off public drinking fountains

  • Encourage the use of credit cards and install hands-free payment systems where possible


See the full guidelines for shopping malls here.

Outdoor museums are being asked to keep maximum capacity low, create different entry and exit points so people don't have to pass each other in close proximity, discontinue group tours, close interactive exhibits and more. (See full guidelines here.)

ALSO: LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next 3 months, officials say

In order to open dine-in restaurants, offices, malls and other businesses in California's Phase 2 of reopening, counties must first prove to the state they meet the following criteria:
  • No more than one new COVID-19 case per 10,000 residents in the past 14 days

  • No COVID-19 deaths in the past 14 days

  • Essential workers must have access to PPE

  • A minimum of 1.5 tests per 100,000 residents being conducted daily

  • At least 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents

  • Ability to temporarily house 15% of the county's homeless population

  • Hospitals are equipped to handle a 35% surge at minimum

  • Nursing facilities have a two-week supply of PPE

  • Continue to monitor metrics to potentially re-enact restrictions


So far only Butte and El Dorado counties have been given the green light to move forward with further reopening.

The Bay Area, on the other hand, seems to be taking it slower. Several counties have decided to push back even the reopening of retail for curbside pickup (which was allowed at the state level starting last week) to mid-May.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiasmall businesseconomybusinesscoronavirusstay at home orderreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch 'Super Science with Drew Tuma' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
COVID-19: LA County reports 45 additional deaths, 961 new cases
East Bay community receives 2,000 thermometers to help track COVID-19
President Trump: 'California should let Tesla open plant now'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CSU campuses to remain closed through fall semester, chancellor announces
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next 3 months
Calif. Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over Bay Area Wednesday
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Warriors laid off 1,700 part-time workers in March
President Trump: 'California should let Tesla open plant now'
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
More TOP STORIES News