WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on CA wildfires, COVID-19

California is seeing a historic amount of wildfires this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
FRESNO, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state's response to the ongoing wildfires burning in California and the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will be live streaming the governor's press conference at 12 p.m. Check back here to watch.

California is seeing a historic amount of wildfires this year which have scorched 1.4 million acres and forced thousands from their homes all amid an ongoing pandemic.

Approximately 14,000 firefighters are currently on the front lines of hundreds of fires across the state.

On Monday, Newsom said 2020's fire season is already worse than 2019's, with two of the largest fires in the state's history currently burning in Northern California.

Amid the devastating fires, California is also still battling the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday, there are 673,095 confirmed coronavirus cases in California, and 12,257 people have died, including two children from Central California.

Newsom said earlier this week that the state continues to see a decline in hospitalizations and ICU admission rates. However it's not that way for all parts of California, such as the Central Valley.

Meanwhile, millions of out-of-work Californians will soon be able to receive an additional $300 in unemployment benefits. The federal government recently approved the state's application for funding for the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

