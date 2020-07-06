Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives coronavirus update after 4th of July weekend

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold a press conference Monday to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in California following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens

Newsom took a stern tone in his press conferences last week, as he warned Californians to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to avoid more mandatory closures. The governor ordered bars, indoor restaurants, movie theaters and more to close in 19 counties on a state watch list.

In the Bay Area, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara and Solano counties are on the watch list.



The trends that prompted the ordered closures have only gotten worse. More than 4,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. That brings the positivity rate, or the proportion of people tested for COVID-19 that end up positive, to a 6.3% average over the past two weeks. It was 4.6% two weeks ago.

INTERVIEW: Will wearing masks help California squash 2nd coronavirus surge? UCSF's Dr. Wachter explains
If everyone wore a mask, Dr. Bob Wachter said California would squash the surge of new coronavirus cases it's seeing right now. The state is seeing new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb every day.



"That's a very high increase. It may not seem like much to some but every decimal point is profoundly impactful," Newsom said.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations have climbed 56% over the past two weeks and ICU admissions are up 49%.

"Disabuse yourself of the idea that somehow people are no longer dying," Newsom said Wednesday.

