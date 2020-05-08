WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom speaks as much of California moves into Stage 2 of reopening

Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom speaks as much of California moves into Stage 2 of reopening

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will give his daily press briefing Friday at noon as much of the state moves into Stage 2 of reopening businesses and manufacturing.

The second phase roll-out has been patchwork and confusing across the state. While some counties have had businesses reopened for days, others in the Bay Area are opting to wait longer before allowing retailers to resume operations. And all over the state, some businesses have been doing unofficial curbside pickup for weeks.

STAGE 2 CONFUSION: Everything we know about CA businesses opening Friday and what comes next

According to state guidelines put out by the Department of Public Health, retail businesses, such as book stores, clothing stores, toy stores and florists, can reopen for curbside pickup starting Friday. In order to do so, they are being asked to develop contactless payment procedures, have hand sanitizer available for employees and customers, ensure employees have proper protective gear, and ask employees to deliver goods to customers' cars when possible.

Manufacturing is also allowed to start back up again as long as workers can maintain physical distance and have access to face coverings and/or gloves. Break rooms should be closed and replaced with outdoor break areas with spaced out seating, where possible.

NEW RULES: Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled specific guidelines for businesses to reopen

The logistics sector, which includes warehouses and deliveries, is being asked to follow similar guidelines.

The state is working on developing guidelines that will allow office buildings, dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and outdoor museums to reopen next. Gov. Newsom teased he'll be releasing guidelines for dine-in restaurants next Tuesday, May 12.

