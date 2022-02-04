drought

Where's the rain? Up to 36 consecutive dry days recorded in parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lulls in our Bay Area storm pattern are not unusual during winter's wettest months, January and February. Concern, however, continues to grow as the length of our current dry spell shows no sign of stopping.

The mounting dry days are adding up to 27 to 36 consecutive days across Bay Area neighborhoods.

RELATED: Survey shows Sierra snowpack at 92% of its historical average after dry January

A record-setting October and wetter than average December significantly lessened our drought.

The drought monitor runs on a scale from 0-Abnormally Dry to 4-Extreme. We improved from the worst category 4-Extreme to 2-Severe.

That progression is now halted as the Drought Monitor the past three weeks showed no improvement.

With no hint of rain the next 14 days, our once-improving drought may reverse.

