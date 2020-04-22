NFL Draft 2020: SJSU Quarterback Josh Love looks to go from college walk-on to draft pick

In 2015 Josh Love joined the Spartans as a walk-on Quarterback.
Four years later, he leaves as one of the best to ever throw on the blue and gold of San Jose State and enters the NFL Draft as their top prospect.
RELATED: NFL Draft 2020 List: A look at the top Bay Area college football prospects
Believe ‼️ Love all my brothers pic.twitter.com/gCyF8vsbPp— J.Love (@Josh12Love) September 22, 2019
Love is a guy that saw it all in his football career.
The wins weren't as easy to come by for San Jose State early on, but Love learned from the losses and developed into a difference maker his senior year.
"I absolutely believe in Josh Love," SJSU Football Head Coach Brent Brennan said. "He's a fantastic young man and what a great player. I think that he's one of those guys that you have to believe in because he found a way to persevere and get better every year."
In 2019, Love took things to another level.
His 3,293 passing yards were the third most in a single SJSU season and his 7,206 career passing yards ranks him third in school history as well.
RELATED: NFL Draft 2020: Trio of Cal stars expected to be selected in upcoming draft
Love's stats earned him a first team All-Mountain West nod and the honor of conference offensive player of the year.
Yet it's another Love in the Mountain West that is the talk of most scouts.
"Jordan is getting a lot of attention because he went to the combine and played well, but, as far as I know, Josh Love was the all-conference quarterback in the Mountain West."
Being over-looked isn't new for Josh Love, but he continues to impress.
He led the Spartans to their first win over a SEC opponent and reclaimed the Valley Trophy.
Got some new hardware. Seasons end, but family is forever 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/TZ1uYt8S1e— J.Love (@Josh12Love) December 1, 2019
Now he enters the first ever virtual draft.
A different experience, but one his coach hopes he still appreciates.
RELATED: NFL Draft 2020: Stanford's Colby Parkinson, Casey Toohill look to make NFL impact
"At the end of the day, I think anyone involved in that experience are incredibly fortunate. As long as you look at it through the right lens, you have a chance to see it the right way."
Will Josh Love go from college walk-on to NFL draft pick?
We will see this week.
Tune into ABC7 to hear all the names selected starting Thursday April, 23, 2020.
Follow along with the ABC7 News sports team Larry Beil, Chris Alvarez and Casey Pratt as well as Community Journalist Dustin Dorsey for updates throughout the NFL Draft.
Check out more stories about the 2020 NFL Draft here.
NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE ON ABC7:
Round 1: Thursday Apr. 23, 2019 - 5 p.m. PST
Rounds 2 & 3: Friday Apr. 24, 2019 - 4 p.m. PST
Rounds 4-7: Saturday Apr. 25, 2019 - 9 a.m. PST