'Finally getting out': Full capacity crowds return to Sonoma Raceway for NHRA Drag Racing

You've got to hear it to believe it.
NHRA drag racing was back at Sonoma Raceway, 11,000 horsepower engines topping speeds of 330 mph, it demanded respect and lots of ear protection.
Hearing is believing! Full capacity crowd at @RaceSonoma for NHRA drag race Nationals. 🏎 #LOUD pic.twitter.com/1EbK5eyzxv— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) July 25, 2021
"It's fun but it's loud," said Tyrone Reed from Sacramento.
Reed is thrilled to to be back at the Raceway for drag racing after a two year delay due to COVID-19.
"When you come through the gates, it's a different world, I just enjoy the event, people getting back out for the first time in a long time," said Reed.
For the first time in two years, there was a full capacity crowd in the grandstands, up to 15,000 fans.
RELATED: Michael Jordan, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan attend Sonoma Raceway's 1st NASCAR event in 2 years
"It's exciting to see all the fans back to see the biggest stars in drag racing, said Sonoma Raceway spokesperson Jeff Motley.
With Sonoma County reporting a rise in the COVID Delta variant, health restrictions are still place.
"We encourage anyone not vaccinated to wear a mask regardless," said Motley.
RELATED: Bay Area counties recommend indoor mask wearing, even if vaccinated
The Perez family from San Leandro, was on their first outing in quite a while.
"Finally getting out after COVID restrictions, all the guys out here having fun," said Jonathan Perez.
Lester Robinson brought his refreshing lemonade from Houston, he's happy to be back working again on the racing circuit.
"I love being out here, life is getting back to normal," said Robinson.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Everything to know about California's reopening
- Where you still have to wear a mask in CA
- Poll: What do you think about California's June 15 reopening?
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- COVID-19 vaccine: Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area