'Finally getting out': Full capacity crowds return to Sonoma Raceway for NHRA Drag Racing

By Cornell Barnard
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Another sign of California's reopening, fans were back at Sonoma Raceway this weekend to watch drag racers duel it out at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

You've got to hear it to believe it.

NHRA drag racing was back at Sonoma Raceway, 11,000 horsepower engines topping speeds of 330 mph, it demanded respect and lots of ear protection.


"It's fun but it's loud," said Tyrone Reed from Sacramento.

Reed is thrilled to to be back at the Raceway for drag racing after a two year delay due to COVID-19.

"When you come through the gates, it's a different world, I just enjoy the event, people getting back out for the first time in a long time," said Reed.

For the first time in two years, there was a full capacity crowd in the grandstands, up to 15,000 fans.

"It's exciting to see all the fans back to see the biggest stars in drag racing, said Sonoma Raceway spokesperson Jeff Motley.

With Sonoma County reporting a rise in the COVID Delta variant, health restrictions are still place.

"We encourage anyone not vaccinated to wear a mask regardless," said Motley.

The Perez family from San Leandro, was on their first outing in quite a while.

"Finally getting out after COVID restrictions, all the guys out here having fun," said Jonathan Perez.

Lester Robinson brought his refreshing lemonade from Houston, he's happy to be back working again on the racing circuit.

"I love being out here, life is getting back to normal," said Robinson.



