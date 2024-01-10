  • Watch Now

Sources: Coach Nick Saban, who won 6 titles at Alabama, retiring

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 10:34PM
Nick Saban, considered among the greatest college football coaches of all time who won six national times at Alabama, is retiring, sources told ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday.

Saban, 72, just completed his 17th season at Alabama, which ended in a loss to eventual national champion Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

"I've always said that if you're thinking about retirement, you're probably already retired, and I'm not there yet," Saban told ESPN in November.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with us for the latest on this developing story.

