Arrest made in Rohnert Park cold case murder that happened 40 years ago, sheriff says

An arrest has been made in a cold case murder that happened 40 years ago outside Rohnert Park.

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- An arrest has been made in a cold case murder that happened 40 years ago outside Rohnert Park.

Noelle Russo's body was found near Sonoma State on June 1983 after being beaten to death, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities say they collected a significant amount of evidence at the time, but Russo's killer eluded capture all these years.

On Monday, 65-year-old Alfredo Carretero Jr. was arrested at his Lakeport home in connection with Russo's killing.

Sonoma Sheriff's detectives say DNA evidence links him to the crime.

Carretero Jr. was booked at the Main Adult Detention Facility for murder. He's being held with no bail.

Anyone with information related to this case, any other cold case, or current violent crime is asked to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office at 707-565-2185 or submit an anonymous tip here.

