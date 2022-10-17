EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked

Employees dressed as Power Rangers at an Oakland restaurant sprang into action and became real superheroes by saving a woman who was being attacked.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Employees dressed as Power Rangers at a new restaurant in the East Bay sprang into action and became real superheroes by saving a woman who was being attacked. The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.

As if the sight of a 90s superhero taking orders or slinging drinks at a bar wasn't amazing enough, what happened at Noka Ramen in Oakland around 8 p.m. on Friday could be described as "morphin' time"!

"When something surprising breaks out, you're not sure it's real," said Ploi Pirapoken via Zoom.

According to her Twitter thread, which has hundreds of thousands of impressions, everyone seemed to jump into action to de-escalate the situation.

"All of the servers, slash power rangers were moving towards the scene to help one another out," Ploi said.

Ploi says in her Tweets the man even started using racial slurs. But then the spirit of community kicked in and even the customers, started "morphin'."

"The patrons started getting involved in a way that was supporting and making sure everyone was safe," Ploi said.

Ploi says the Rangers ended up piling onto the man and police showed up. Oakland Police confirm to ABC7 News they detained the man, believing he was undergoing a mental health crisis, and transported him for medical attention.

RELATED: Good Samaritan climbs down 300 feet to rescue missing elderly man who drove off Bay Area cliff: CHP

Ploi, who is Thai herself, says what she witnessed was an example of that fun, Thai spirit and the need to help others, coming to life.

"Thai people are very playful. We like to laugh. Whether it's to create harmony or balance, that's our ethos. That's how we approach something that's scary or shocking or surprising. It's something within us that we turn to laughter to try and peacekeeper right away."

While the costumes -- which are an ode to the restaurant's signature cocktails served in ranger-shaped vessels -- are only worn on Fridays, they're a reminder that it's always morphin' time at Noka.

As they say in the famous show: "May the power protect you."

As the restaurant reviews surveillance footage of the incident, Ploi says the restaurant wants to make sure the community understands the workers are not vigilantes but are ready to assist anyone in need of help. This was just an isolated incident.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live