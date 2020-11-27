Neighbors rescue 2 victims after fiery car crash into Novato home

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people were rescued after a car crashed into the garage of a home on Puffin Court in the Alameda del Prado area in Novato on Friday, fire officials say.Novato Fire District Batt. Chief Jeff Whittet says that the two victims -- one identified as the driver of the vehicle -- were rescued and transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.The bystander who rescued the victims was not taken to the hospital but it's unknown if they were injured.Fire crews have contained the fire caused by the crash, which also caused an active gas leak. PG&E crews are working to repair the leak.Residents were asked to avoid the area.