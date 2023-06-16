  • Watch Now

71-year-old man arrested for starting Oak Fire in Mariposa Co. that destroyed 100+ homes: Sheriff

The Oak Fire burned nearly 20,000 acres and left countless families without homes and resources.

ByABC30 Digital Team and Kate Nemarich KFSN logo
Friday, June 16, 2023 10:25PM
Man arrested for starting Oak Fire in Mariposa County, deputies say
A 71-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Oak Fire in Mariposa County in July 2022.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. -- A 71-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Oak Fire in Mariposa County in July 2022.

CAL FIRE law enforcement officers took Edward Fredrick Wackerman into custody Friday on charges including suspicion of aggravated arson, arson that causes great bodily injury and arson causing damage or destruction of inhabited structures.

The Oak Fire burned nearly 20,000 acres and destroyed 127 homes plus 66 outbuildings.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation that led to Wackerman's arrest, including the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office plus state and federal agencies.

