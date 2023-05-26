Athletics release first renderings of proposed ballpark in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- The Athletics have released the first renderings of the club's proposed new ballpark in Las Vegas.

The stadium will be on nine acres at the Tropicana Las Vegas site, across from the MGM Grand. The A's say it will have a 30,000-fan capacity, making it one of the smallest parks in Major League Baseball. It will also have a variety of seating options and a partially retractable roof.

The venue will be a hub for sports and entertainment.

A vote on the A's proposed move to Las Vegas could happen as soon as next month.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said team owners will meet in mid-June in New York.

Nevada's governor said legislative leaders and the team reached a tentative agreement on a stadium plan.

The state legislature must still vote on it.

The ballpark is set to cost $1.5 billion.

According to the Nevada Independent, the bill is expected to include $380 million from the county and state to fund a portion of the construction.

