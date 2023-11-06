Oakland taking another swing at trying to keep A's from leaving The Town, mayor says

Oakland is going to make one final pitch to keep the A's from leaving for Las Vegas.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland is going to make one final pitch to keep the A's from leaving for Las Vegas.

ABC7 News' Casey Pratt sat down with Mayor Sheng Thao, who took him inside the city's efforts.

Thao said The Town is ready to show their worth.

With the World Series over, the A's and Major League Baseball's relocation committee are officially on the clock. And with an owners' vote to approve Las Vegas expected this month, the City of Oakland is taking one last swing.

The Oakland city council announced a resolution affirming that the team belongs in Oakland. The plan is to hold a vote Tuesday in an effort to send a message that the mayor, city council and port of Oakland are on the same page.

