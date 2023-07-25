Oakland Athletics fans aim to 'Unite The Bay' by joining forces with San Francisco Giants fans to protest John Fisher and move to Las Vegas.

A's fans aim to 'Unite The Bay' during series with Giants to call on John Fisher to 'SELL'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Oakland Athletics' fanbase is aiming to "Unite The Bay" during the first of a two-game "Bay Bridge Series" with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Instead of the Transbay rivalry, A's fans are asking Giants fans to join them in solidarity.

They're hoping to unite and push for the team to be sold to a local owner, instead of moving to Las Vegas.

This latest protest comes after nearly 30,000 A's fans held a reverse boycott in June by filling the Oakland Coliseum to prove their worth to owner John Fisher and Major League Baseball.

The A's won 97 games in 2019 and made the postseason again in 2020 before Fisher began stripping the team of its young stars, reducing payroll to the lowest in baseball. The team raised ticket prices and did little to nothing to improve the fan experience as the wins dwindled, then used poor attendance and the condition of the ballpark to justify its decision to seek a new home.

The first pitch for game one will be at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for game two.

ESPN contributed to this article.