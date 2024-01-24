Oakland A's may have new temporary home in Sacramento, SF Chronicle reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sutter Health Park in Sacramento could be the new temporary home for the Oakland Athletics, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Sutter Health Park is home to the San Francisco Giants' AAA minor league affiliate, the River Cats.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said on Tuesday that he was "over the moon" about the possibility.

The A's have one year left on their lease at the Coliseum.

The proposed stadium in Las Vegas won't be done for several more years.

