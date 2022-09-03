Oakland police release photo of robbery, attempted rape suspect at large

Oakland police are asking for help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape and robbery on Parker Ave. near Ney Ave.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape and robbery.

It happened on Aug. 28 just after 9:30 a.m. on Parker Avenue near Ney Avenue.

Police say the victim was walking down the street when the man, armed with a gun, approached from behind and tackled the victim to the ground and began sexually assaulting them.

The victim screamed for help and the man ran away, but stole the victim's cell phone.

If you know anything about this case, police urgently ask you to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live