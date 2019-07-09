Oakland City Councilman wants to close street near Home Depot due to crime

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland City Council will consider closing a street because of what some are calling a crime wave.There is a homeless encampment on 37th Avenue near the Home Depot store on Alameda Avenue. Councilman Noel Gallo says the area has become a "magnet" for illegal dumping and graffiti. He also says there have been several thefts at Home Depot and that employees have been threatened.Gallo recommends the street to be closed for at least 18 months.