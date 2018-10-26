7 ON YOUR SIDE

Oakland condo CEO offers refunds after construction fire

DRONEVIEW7 was over what's left of a building after a massive fire in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Randall Yip and Michael Finney
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
There is good news for those 52 buyers who put down deposits for the Condominiums at Ice House in West Oakland.

The CEO of developer City Ventures, Phil Kerr, says his company is determined to see these units built and the buyers taken care of.

RELATED: Six major fires in Oakland - no one believes in coincidence

"All their lives have been affected. We'll be working very closely with each of those homeowners and we'll also be working to continue the construction on the backside of the project," Kerr says.

Kerr assured 7 On Your Side that any buyer who wants their deposit back will get it. Those who put down deposits will keep their current pricing.

Construction will begin again Monday. The homes should be finished next year.

RELATED: Fires at 2 Oakland construction sites under investigation

The homes that burned were sold at different times and at different prices as the cost of real estate went up in the Bay Area.

City Ventures says it will reach out to each buyer and meet with them to go over options.

Buyers selected specific units when they put down their deposits. Some will be able to change units, if they wish, to units that did not burn in the fire.

However, there is limited availability for these units.

If you're one of the buyers impacted by this fire, I want to hear from you. Contact me here or through my Facebook page.

