ghost ship fire

Ghost Ship Fire Trial: Oakland firefighter takes stand for defense

By Laura Anthony
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A witness for the defense, handyman Troy Altieri, took the stand and told the jury that several Oakland firefighters who were inside the Ghost Ship warehouse took a tour from Derick Almena two years before the deadly fire, and even danced on the second floor.

Almena's friend Joe Rodriguez said he saw them too and that several returned the following day for a pig roast.

"They have categorically denied they went in," said Almena's attorney Tony Almena. "And we at the end of this case will have three witnesses who said not only did they go in, they took a tour and one occasion they were dancing."

RELATED: Ghost Ship Trial: Max Harris says back stairs weren't blocked

But Altieri also told the jury the front stairs of the warehouse were "rinky" and "makeshift," contrary to defense claims that they were stable and not the reason 36 people died the night of the fire.

Attorneys for Ghost Ship defendant Max Harris finished their case by putting an Oakland firefighter on the stand who attended a Christmas party at the warehouse two years before the December 2016 fire.

Salvador Garcia told the jury he attended a potluck party with his wife, who worked at the same school attended by Derick Almena's oldest daughter.

Garcia testified he spent the majority of the time on the second floor of the Ghost Ship and that he never saw anything that concerned him, despite his experience conducting fire inspections.

"There was nothing there when I was there that made me feel unsafe," said Salvador.

RELATED: Ghost Ship Fire Trial: Executive director or volunteer? Max Harris has conflicting testimony

"He did not realize there were any safety issues. He went up the stairs. He wasn't alarmed as a firefighter," said Curtis Briggs, Harris' attorney.

Later, former Ghost Ship resident Olivia Prink testified that she saw three Oakland firefighters inside the building talking with Derick Almena after a small arson fire outside in 2014.

And a woman who operated a salon in the building adjacent to the Ghost Ship testified that a fire exit in her second-story unit was always blocked, an issue she said the owners of the building, the Ng family, refused to address.
"I was worried about not being able to escape if there was an earthquake or a fire," testified Griselda Ceja as she wiped away tears.

Family members of those who died in the Ghost Ship, most of them guests not residents, spoke outside of court.

"She wants to take the chance that she may die. She's taking that for herself. The same as the people who are in the Ghost Ship. If they want to live like Hobbits that's nice for them," said Ivania Chavarria who lost a son in the fire.

The defense is expected to call Derick Almena's wife to the stand next week followed at some point by Almena himself.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandtrialghost ship firefire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Ghost Ship Trial: Video shows Almena saying fire inside would be 'horrible'
Ghost Ship Trial: Derick Almena on the stand for last day of testimony
Ghost Ship Trial: Derick Almena gets combative on witness stand
Ghost Ship Trial: Main defendant accuses prosecution witnesses of lying
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News