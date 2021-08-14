Car crashes into Oakland gas line, causing leak that's forcing evacuations

The evacuations apply to those living between 702-720 Filbert Street, police said. Residents are asked to take their pets with them when they leave.
The Red Cross will be assisting with resources at a not-yet-determined location.
Police reported the gas leak on Twitter just after 1 p.m.
GAS LEAK-700 BLK FILBERT ST. EVACUATE THE IMMEDIATE AREA— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 14, 2021
EVACUATION ADDRESSES 702-720 Filbert Street
Remember to take your pets w/you.
The Red Cross is responding to assist w/ resources, location TBD. pic.twitter.com/MEqNZY6ClT
Oakland PD says the leak was caused by a car crashing into a gas line in what was a solo vehicle accident.
Further information is not available at this time.
