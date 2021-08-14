Car crashes into Oakland gas line, causing leak that's forcing evacuations

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are asking some residents to evacuate due to a gas leak Saturday afternoon.

The evacuations apply to those living between 702-720 Filbert Street, police said. Residents are asked to take their pets with them when they leave.

The Red Cross will be assisting with resources at a not-yet-determined location.

Police reported the gas leak on Twitter just after 1 p.m.



Oakland PD says the leak was caused by a car crashing into a gas line in what was a solo vehicle accident.

Further information is not available at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
