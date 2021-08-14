Car crashes into Oakland gas line, causing leak that's forcing evacuations

GAS LEAK-700 BLK FILBERT ST. EVACUATE THE IMMEDIATE AREA

EVACUATION ADDRESSES 702-720 Filbert Street

Remember to take your pets w/you.

The Red Cross is responding to assist w/ resources, location TBD. pic.twitter.com/MEqNZY6ClT — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 14, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are asking some residents to evacuate due to a gas leak Saturday afternoon.The evacuations apply to those living between 702-720 Filbert Street, police said. Residents are asked to take their pets with them when they leave.The Red Cross will be assisting with resources at a not-yet-determined location.Police reported the gas leak on Twitter just after 1 p.m.Oakland PD says the leak was caused by a car crashing into a gas line in what was a solo vehicle accident.Further information is not available at this time.