Weather What: Fly out to Oakland for 261 days of sun per year

With its average of 261 days of sun per year, Oakland is one of the sunniest places in the Bay Area.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 meteorologist Spencer Christian speaks with Oakland International Airport's Kaley Skantz to explore Bay Area forecast trends in a new series called, "Weather What?!" In this episode, find out why Oakland has some of the best weather in California.

"I think the weather here in Oakland is fantastic," said Skantz. "It's great pretty much any time of year, being able to just walk outside and feel comfortable."

Fog is heavily influenced by nearby bodies of water, topography, and wind conditions. Oakland experiences mild fog with temperatures that hover around the 60s and 70s all year round. On average, there are 261 sunny days per year.

"The weather here in Oakland is actually milder than many other locations nearby because here in the Bay Area we have those microclimates," described Spencer Christian. "We don't get that heavy, all-day fog that sometimes sort of lingers in San Francisco."

"It's great for, you know, our airline partners and our air traffic controllers who are trying to guide flights," added Skantz. "We have nice easy stable weather conditions."

Wind and fog are usually not significant factors impacting air travel into or out of Oakland, so expect less bumpy rides and clearer skies.

