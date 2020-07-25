Expert issues warning after parties, social gatherings blamed for coronavirus spike in Oakland

They even put out a warning at Lake Merritt, a hot spot for weekend get-togethers.
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens
"If your social bubble changes from Saturday to Wednesday that doesn't work. If you're in two or three social bubbles at once that doesn't work either," Dr. Nicholas Moss, interim Alameda Co. Health Officer, said.
Health experts and officials in Oakland said they're floored by new numbers from the Roots Community Health Center showing a steep rise in coronavirus cases among 18 to 50-year-olds, especially in East Oakland.
Dr. Noha Aboelata said, "When we look at East Oakland, the case rates are two times or three times the rest of Oakland and they are doubling at a rapid rate."
In the last two months, cases related to work and errands are declining, but the COVID-19 cases linked to social gatherings are soaring.
RELATED: 36 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Dr. Moss emphasized "We see racial and ethnic disparities persisting with our Latin residents more than six times likely to contract COVID-19. "
Oakland officials are asking people not to ride in a car with people who aren't in their social group or family. They also said they are thinking of putting in social distancing circles like San Francisco did at some of the grassy lawn areas around Lake Merritt.
Lake Merritt on weekends continues to be problematic with crowding and mask fatigue.
Shakari Jackson, an Oakland resident, said, "People are annoyed, they are really over it and I'm really annoyed by it and over it, and I'm tired of forgetting my mask."
Dr Arboelata warned, "As I drive around the lake and see folks hanging out I get it we're tired and we wanna socialize. But even being outside can be deadly if we're not being careful. I see people not wearing masks at all, sharing food sharing drinks and smoke. We've got to do better than this."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay athome orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic