VIDEO: Couple assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in front of their store in Oakland's Little Saigon

"There's a lot of lost business and lost income because of that fear that someone is out there, about to take advantage of me"
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Couple assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Oakland's Little Saigon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Asian-owned business owner is speaking out about a brazen daytime assault and robbery at gunpoint outside his building in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood.

Two suspects can be seen approaching a couple on a bench in the area of 9th and International Boulevard Wednesday around midday.

You can hear in the video, the suspects demand the couple's wallet and purse. The female victim even yells out, asking for her ID back.



The male victim is knocked to the ground while the suspects run off and you can hear screeching tires.

The owner of the business says these attacks on Asian Americans have been happening for years. He remembers his own mother being attacked from behind and robbed about 6 or 7 years ago across the street.

Lately, in his neighborhood and in Oakland's Chinatown, stores are closing up early because of these crimes.

RELATED: Businesses in Oakland's Chinatown switch from cash to credit to try to keep customers safe

"There's a lot of lost business and lost income because of that fear that someone is out there, about to take advantage of me. It's sad they have to do that, sad we have to do that."

Oakland Police are investigating the incident.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandassaultattackrobberycaught on videoasian americanarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mixed emotions after 1st weekend without indoor mandate in Bay Area
Dozens gather in SF to support Ukraine as Russian invasion looms
NBA All-Star Game 2022: Team LeBron runs it back, Steph Curry wins ...
Biden, Putin agree to summit later this week
Police: Man shot several times in SF's Mission District has died
Mother viciously attacked at East Bay McDonald's drive-thru line
NBA All-Star Game 2022: Latest news, starters and updates
Show More
Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak within team
How are our immune systems doing against COVID-19 variants?
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Greek island
More TOP STORIES News