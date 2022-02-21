VIDEO: Couple assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in front of their store in Oakland's Little Saigon

Two suspects can be seen approaching a couple on a bench in the area of 9th and International Boulevard Wednesday around midday.
You can hear in the video, the suspects demand the couple's wallet and purse. The female victim even yells out, asking for her ID back.
"𝗠𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗺 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝟲 𝗼𝗿 𝟳 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗼.”— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 21, 2022
The owner of a biz at 9th & Int. in Oakland shared this vid w/me & said this couple was robbed at gunpoint Weds afternoon. You can hear the getaway car speed off. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/k7ETKUgHlt
The male victim is knocked to the ground while the suspects run off and you can hear screeching tires.
The owner of the business says these attacks on Asian Americans have been happening for years. He remembers his own mother being attacked from behind and robbed about 6 or 7 years ago across the street.
Lately, in his neighborhood and in Oakland's Chinatown, stores are closing up early because of these crimes.
RELATED: Businesses in Oakland's Chinatown switch from cash to credit to try to keep customers safe
"There's a lot of lost business and lost income because of that fear that someone is out there, about to take advantage of me. It's sad they have to do that, sad we have to do that."
Oakland Police are investigating the incident.