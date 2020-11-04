Oakland police respond to several reports of looting, $100K in product stolen from pot club

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police were busy responding to several calls about looting overnight.Oakland police say one of the incidents ended with police being involved in a shooting. It started with a call about a robbery at a marijuana grow on 92nd Avenue near International Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police say multiple officers were hurt when they tried to detain some people. At one point, someone opened fire. Oakland Police say they will release more information later today.A car crashed into the dispensary on High Street and Fairfax Avenue in Oakland overnight. The owner of the cannabis club says his building was broken into and he lost more than $100,000 in product and cash.There were also reports of looting at a Starbucks at the Fruitvale Station Shopping Center. It appears windows were smashed during the incident.An overnight shooting was also reported on Baldwin Street, but few details have been released.