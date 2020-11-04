Oakland police respond to several reports of looting, $100K in product stolen from pot club

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police were busy responding to several calls about looting overnight.

Oakland police say one of the incidents ended with police being involved in a shooting. It started with a call about a robbery at a marijuana grow on 92nd Avenue near International Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police say multiple officers were hurt when they tried to detain some people. At one point, someone opened fire. Oakland Police say they will release more information later today.

A car crashed into the dispensary on High Street and Fairfax Avenue in Oakland overnight. The owner of the cannabis club says his building was broken into and he lost more than $100,000 in product and cash.

There were also reports of looting at a Starbucks at the Fruitvale Station Shopping Center. It appears windows were smashed during the incident.

An overnight shooting was also reported on Baldwin Street, but few details have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandmarijuanaburglarytheftpot clubopdlooting
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Election results across US, CA, Bay Area
These are paths to victory for Biden, Trump
LIVE NOW: Election results coverage
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
CA props: Latest election results here
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Measure RR results: Caltrain sales tax ahead in votes
Show More
Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
Election 2020: SF on track to break voter turnout record
North Bay Trump supporters hold election watch party
CA Prop 21 fails, leaving rent control as is, AP reports
California Proposition 23 fails
More TOP STORIES News