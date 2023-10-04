Authorities find nearly $37M worth of illegal marijuana during major bust at Oakland warehouse

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities busted a massive illegal marijuana grow operation in Oakland last month that uncovered more than $36 million worth of cannabis, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The operation occurred on Sept. 28 at a warehouse in the 300 block of Adeline Street.

In total, authorities eradicated 41,082 illegal cannabis plants and destroyed 1,841 pounds of processed cannabis. Officials say the estimated retail value is $36,930,300.

"This is one of the largest cannabis enforcement actions (in terms of retail value) in the Bay Area this year," said Janice Mackey, a spokesperson for the agency.

Authorities say no one was arrested but suspects were interviewed and three firearms were recovered.

CDFW officials say this is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.