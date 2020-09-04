Demonstrations in Oakland 'differentiating themselves,' police chief says as some protest peacefully, others cause harm

"What happens after dark, frankly, is another matter," she said.
By Kayla Galloway
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As the U.S. grapples with police brutality and civil unrest, Oakland's interim police chief says say "this is one of the more transformational moments" in her 37 years of policing.

Chief Susan Manheimer joined ABC7 Thursday to discuss the demonstrations seen in Oakland in recent months in light of the death of George Floyd and the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

She said there is a clear difference between the peaceful demonstrators in Oakland and those with an intent to harm.

"What we're seeing now is the demonstrations are differentiating themselves," she said.

RELATED: Jacob Blake protest: Crowds yell 'burn it down' while lighting fires, breaking windows in Oakland, police say

Manheimer said demonstrators with intent to cause harm in Oakland are policed differently than the other demonstrators, whose demonstrations don't need to be facilitated, she said.

"What happens after dark, frankly, is another matter," Manheimer said.

WATCH: Crowds take to Oakland streets in protest of Jacob Blake shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Protests are underway in Oakland over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Police say some people are breaking windows and starting fires.



Amid protests in Oakland, the Federal Building, downtown areas and other civic buildings were damaged.

Just last week, police officers had rocks and bottles thrown at them during demonstrations, the chief said.



Manheimer said that is "very troubling" to her.

Last week, the police department said on Twitter that the crowds were "violent, destructive and displayed hostility."

Twenty-four, mostly non-Oakland residents, were arrested, the department said.



During Thursday's interview, the police chief also discussed a rise in crime in Oakland during the second quarter of the year.

Between March and June, Oakland saw 23 homicides, up from 11 during the first three months of the year.

Assault cases with firearms also drastically increased with 114 in the second quarter, compared to 69 in the first three months of the year.

RELATED: 17-year-old in custody, accused of shooting 3 people, killing 2 during Kenosha protest

Manheimer said, "we are just really troubled by this."

The rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic comes on the heels of a five-year decrease in Oakland.

The upward trend seen this year is something being seen in other major cities across the U.S., the police chief said.

Watch the full interview with Oakland's police chief above.

WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
EMBED More News Videos

Watch ABC7's hour-long discussion about the importance of allyship in our communities, "Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandprotestopdoaklandgeorge floydjacob blakecivil rightspolice brutalityrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Jacob Blake protesters lighting fires, breaking windows in Oakland, police say
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF salon owner denies she 'set up' Pelosi, demands apology
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
Coronavirus updates: Salons can reopen in Alameda Co. Friday
Here's how to distinguish asthmatic reaction from smoke to COVID-19
'Plague warning' closes Lake Tahoe beach
Heat wave heading for Bay Area: Here's how hot it will be
Flex Alert issued for CA, so will there be blackouts?
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
COVID-19 fear, labor strife among staff at Santa Rosa hospital
Hurricane Nana makes landfall, tropics remain active
Rally held outside Nancy Pelosi's home amid salon backlash
Judge kicks Kanye West off Virginia ballot for November
More TOP STORIES News