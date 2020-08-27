Jacob Blake protest: Crowds yell 'burn it down' while lighting fires, breaking windows in Oakland, police say

Some within the crowd are disruptive and have no regard for others safety. Multiple fires set. Thankfully @OaklandFireCA are putting the fires out as OPD officers are working to maintain safety. pic.twitter.com/jBz8bxx7gZ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

Some within the crowd are chanting ”BURN IT DOWN” as they ignite fireworks and set trash cans on fire. pic.twitter.com/4azCUchmya — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

Some within the crowd are determined to cause damage, Breaking windows, throwing objects and setting fires. pic.twitter.com/z8EISuxyha — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

Some people in the crowd are setting fire to garbage cans and breaking windows along Broadway. pic.twitter.com/x6pn4FlxUK — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

Agitators within the crowd attempted to set fire to a business on 8th and Broadway. Quick response by OPD Officers and @OaklandFireCA prevented further damage. pic.twitter.com/N3q52iJZyW — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

We support 1st Amendment rights and have created safe spaces and safe places for demonstrators. However, setting off fireworks is illegal in Oakland. Yet agitators continue this illegal activity. pic.twitter.com/ir543Rci9W — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

We are asking agitators within the crowd to stop throwing items and pointing lasers at the officers at 7th & Washington. pic.twitter.com/SE73Al26k5 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

We at OPD support your right to demonstrate. We ask that organizers help us facilitate safe spaces and safe places for the demonstration. We ask attendees not to cross barricades. pic.twitter.com/nFHvOHCKbZ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

We are asking for people attending tonight’s events to respect our community and local businesses by participating in peaceful demonstrations. #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/FfTrccz1To — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Protests are underway in Oakland over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.While Oakland Police Department says they support everyone's First Amendment right, they "ask that organizers help us facilitate safe spaces and safe places for the demonstration. We ask attendees not to cross barricades."Within 60 minutes, police reported agitators in the crowds were breaking windows, lighting trash cans on fire while yelling "Burn it down," setting of fireworks, throwing objects, and even trying to set fire to a business on 8th and Broadway.OPD says some turned aggressive towards police, "throwing items and pointing lasers at the officers at 7th and Washington."Video shows graffiti, mostly demanding justice Blake. One painted string of words reads, "Attack the rich in the Oakland hills."Police have been active on Twitter, reaffirming their support for demonstrations, while also pleading with crowds to keep it peaceful, safe and legal, as "some within the crowd are disruptive and have no regard for others safety"Here are some of their latest reports on Twitter: