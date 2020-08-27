Jacob Blake protest: Crowds yell 'burn it down' while lighting fires, breaking windows in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Protests are underway in Oakland over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

While Oakland Police Department says they support everyone's First Amendment right, they "ask that organizers help us facilitate safe spaces and safe places for the demonstration. We ask attendees not to cross barricades."

RELATED: Father says Jacob Blake, Black man shot by police, is paralyzed

Within 60 minutes, police reported agitators in the crowds were breaking windows, lighting trash cans on fire while yelling "Burn it down," setting of fireworks, throwing objects, and even trying to set fire to a business on 8th and Broadway.

OPD says some turned aggressive towards police, "throwing items and pointing lasers at the officers at 7th and Washington."

Video shows graffiti, mostly demanding justice Blake. One painted string of words reads, "Attack the rich in the Oakland hills."

RELATED: 17-year-old in custody, accused of shooting 3 people, killing 2 during Kenosha protest

Police have been active on Twitter, reaffirming their support for demonstrations, while also pleading with crowds to keep it peaceful, safe and legal, as "some within the crowd are disruptive and have no regard for others safety"

Here are some of their latest reports on Twitter:












Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
